AMI Investment Management Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,297.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $201.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $202.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average of $187.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

