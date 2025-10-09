Dempze Nancy E Purchases 370 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Relx were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 612.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Relx by 325.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $45.84 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.