Optas LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Optas LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $105.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

