Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $536.21 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.