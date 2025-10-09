Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 11.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $42,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $768.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $768.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $714.47 and a 200-day moving average of $640.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

