Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Purchased by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $553.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $421.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

