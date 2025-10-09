Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2%

DUK stock opened at $125.30 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.73.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

