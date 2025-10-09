Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $214.08 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $214,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,531,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,061,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,179.89 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,370.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,343.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,822.78.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

