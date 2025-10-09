Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS is L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 6.2% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

