Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $487.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.76 and a 200 day moving average of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $487.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.