Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,911 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $164,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,368 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

PM stock opened at $155.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

