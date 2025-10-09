Narwhal Capital Management Sells 17,443 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

