Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.42.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

