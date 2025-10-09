AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,567 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after buying an additional 1,741,949 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after buying an additional 912,969 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after buying an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after buying an additional 792,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

