Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $246.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $248.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

