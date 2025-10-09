RTX Corporation $RTX Position Reduced by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 2.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.5%

RTX stock opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

