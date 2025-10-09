AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 674 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $130,194,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.61. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $170.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.