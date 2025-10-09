AMI Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $618.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $618.90.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
