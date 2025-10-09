Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Buys Shares of 9,809 Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 184,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 82.8% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,198,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after buying an additional 152,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.