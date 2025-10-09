Columbus Macro LLC Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $482.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.56. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.46.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

