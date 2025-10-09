Values Added Financial LLC Invests $210,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,037.85. The trade was a 76.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $914.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $910.23 and its 200 day moving average is $930.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

