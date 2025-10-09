Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.67 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $352.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

