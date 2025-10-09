Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 266.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $845.55 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $937.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $738.69 and a 200-day moving average of $766.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.00.

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

