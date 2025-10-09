First Merchants Corp Acquires 745 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

ZTS stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $196.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

