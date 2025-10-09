Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Holdings Lifted by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $70.33 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

