Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE CB opened at $287.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

