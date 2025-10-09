Optas LLC Acquires 431 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,327,000 after buying an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after buying an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

