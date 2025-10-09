Hager Investment Management Services LLC Sells 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Hager Investment Management Services LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $496.88.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $513.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

