InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $405,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $331.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $331.99.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

