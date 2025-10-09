Roundview Capital LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Tesla by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,033,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $328,305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.70.

Tesla Stock Up 1.3%

Tesla stock opened at $438.69 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 253.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

