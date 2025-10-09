Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $487.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $487.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

