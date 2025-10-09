ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $611.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.45. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $611.75.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

