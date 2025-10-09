Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $204,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $122.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.