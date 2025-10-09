Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $864,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,106.08. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

