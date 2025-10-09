Rye Brook Capital LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rye Brook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 78,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $235.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $235.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,316 shares of company stock worth $45,203,045 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

