Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $372.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $373.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

