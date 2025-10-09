Dempze Nancy E Invests $597,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Dempze Nancy E acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 37.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,849,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $226.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

