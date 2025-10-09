Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 1,857 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $217.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.97. The company has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

