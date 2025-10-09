Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $657.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

