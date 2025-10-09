Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 112 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE C opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

