AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,987 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $369.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

