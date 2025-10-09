Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

