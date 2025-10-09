Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,388,000 after buying an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $878,925,000 after buying an additional 65,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $226.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,470,379,589.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,504,415 shares of company stock worth $604,166,102. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

