Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Trimmed by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.4% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5%

ORCL opened at $288.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.92. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.