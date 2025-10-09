Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stock Position Lessened by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 44.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.