Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Bought by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,568 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises 1.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.12.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $387.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.83.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $527,713.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,506,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,220 shares in the company, valued at $28,750,252.80. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 749,515 shares of company stock valued at $284,392,325. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

