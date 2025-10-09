Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $58.22 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,593 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $58,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

