TI Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.1% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after buying an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $845.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $738.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $800.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $937.00.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

