Baxter Bros Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $474.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $474.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.