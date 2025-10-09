Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922,958 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.